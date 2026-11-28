Less than two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and its partners announced that the United States had lost it’s measles elimination status – which has stood for nearly 30 years. The CDC is committed to regain that measles elimination status to protect Americans, however in the past month both Delaware and Maryland health officials have seen an increase in positive cases of measles.

Delaware public health officials confirmed the first positive case of measles in more than 10 years on July 20, 2026 – since then 26 positive cases have been confirmed. DPH says that all positive cases are in Kent County with the last positive case confirmed in the last month in an adult aged 20 or older. The Delaware cases include 9 in children aged 0 to 9, three cases in age 10 to 19 and 14 for those aged 20 and older.

This year in Maryland 67 people have tested positive for measles – all in Cecil, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties – with four new cases confirmed since October 22nd. This is compared to 3 cases in Maryland in all of 2025 – and dozen cases between 2017 and 2025.

Information from the CDC: Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old. Measles is highly contagious and lives in the nose and throat mucus of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing, however it can take up to 2 weeks for measles symptoms appear after contact with the virus. Anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk.

The CDC credits the drop in vaccinations to several factors – including vaccination disruptions during COVID where children did not receive routine vaccinations, declining public trust in physicians and hospitals and that measles now is circulating in over 100 countries which increases the possibility of infection. Vaccination against measles with two doses of MMR vaccine is 97% effective. If you never received the MMR vaccine or are not sure of your vaccination status – contact your physician. Vaccination to prevent measles isn’t just for kids – anyone can get it any time.

Common measles symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104° F)

Cough

Runny nose (coryza)

Red, watery eyes ( conjunctivitis or pink eye

Rash

Click here for more information on Measles in Delaware from Delaware Public Health

Click here for more information on Measles in Maryland from the MD Department of Health