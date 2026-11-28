A crash near Greenwood Tuesday afternoon has turned fatal. Delaware State Police say an Acura was northbound on Blanchard Road, failed to stop for a stop sign at Scotts Store Road and a collided with a Kia that was eastbound on Scotts Store Road. The driver of the Acura, 57 year old Dawn Rementer of Seaford was flown to an area hospital – she died from her injuries on Thursday.

A 15 year old male passenger, also from Seaford was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia, a 75 year old Baltimore man was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Master Cpl Smith at 302-703-3267 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.