Governor Matt Meyer spent Black Friday visiting communities that were impacted by the Thanksgiving Day nor’easter. He viewed storm damage, met with community members and elected officials and got updates on storm response and recovery efforts. Delaware Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Josh Bushweller said the Thanksgiving Day storm created significant challenges for communities across Delaware, with severe coastal flooding, evacuations, water rescues and dangerous conditions. DNREC is still assessing damages, but Secretary Greg Patterson says there were some dune breaches and overwashes along the ocean at Indian River inlet and water flooded Delaware Bay communities – including Bowers Beach. DelDOT officials say over 150 roads statewide were impacted by flooding, downed trees and wires.

If you suffered damage – a statewide damage reporting survey is available at http://de.gov/ThanksgivingStorm

The state is also evaluating available recovery assistance programs.