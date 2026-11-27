The winds began to pick up overnight as Thanksgiving got underway. By daylight the rains began and kept up until mid-afternoon. Delmarva saw anything from an inch to over 4-inches of rain through the day – which paired with the strong, gusty winds caused havoc on roads throughout the area. There were reports of flooded road, downed wires and trees down in roadways with multiple road closures until utility crews, emergency personnel and other crews were able to clear the broken trees and downed utility lines.

DelDOT has closed Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach until sometime on Friday. There are two high tides still to come at the Indian River Inlet – at 9:41pm Thursday and 10:24am Friday.

In Bethany Beach, officials closed the beaches at 3pm on Wednesday, November 25th. They will remain closed until noon, Monday, November 30th when the Town will assess beach conditions.

Firefighters in Dewey Beach had to fight wind rain and fire when a blaze broke out at an apartment building on Dagsworthy Avenue just after noon. The 3-alarm blaze was fought by fire crews from throughout Sussex County and Ocean City. The fire is under investigation.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed for several hours on Thursday due to the high winds. Late in the afternoon the wind restrictions were lifted and the CBBT was reopened.

The Bay Bridge was closed at 3pm because of strong winds – and reopened just before 4pm.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, NJ, reports wind gusts of over 60mph in several places in Kent and Sussex County. Some areas along the Jersey Shore saw wind gusts of over 70mph. There were also multiple reports of flooding and downed wires and trees and road closures.

The NWS reported at 8:21am at Cape Henlopen, the tide gauge reached major flood stage and pending verification, it would be the 3rd highest tide on record. At 10am the tide gauge at Bowers Beach reached major flood stage and set a new record for tide level.

Rainfall ranged from an inch to 4.3-inches throughout Sussex County with the most rain between Georgetown and Ellendale.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield, VA reported wind gusts of 67mph in Ocean City and 71mph just southeast of West Ocean City.

There were also two reports of roof damage – a roof collapse on 70th Street and roof damage in the area of 45th Street.

Ocean City officials report water levels in the back bay remain elevated. Tonight’s high tide is expected to reach levels similar to what was seen Thursday morning, and areas that are already flooded can expect high water to persist through the next high tide cycle.

Town crews will continue cleanup around Ocean City into Friday as water recedes and conditions allow.