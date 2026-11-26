Police in Cambridge were called for a ‘shot spotter’ alert around 7pm Wednesday on Greenwood Avenue. Police found a large quantity of spent shell casings and some live ammunition. They also were alerted to a 20 year old female victim who was possibly grazed by a bullet or glass fragment in the head while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury with non-life threatening injuries.

Police also learned multiple vehicles had been damaged by gunfire. Investigation shows a silver passenger car with black wheels stops on Greenwood Avenue where subjects get out and shoot towards the area of 608 Greenwood where more shots are fired at the original shooters.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-228-3333.