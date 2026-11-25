A major coastal storm is set to hit Sussex County beginning Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday night, bringing 60 to 70 mile-per-hour wind gusts, up to two inches of rain, and two to five feet of coastal flooding that will peak during Thanksgiving morning’s high tide. With a Coastal Flood Warning and High Wind Warning in effect, residents should prepare now for flooded roads, downed trees, and power outages by securing loose outdoor items, clearing storm drains, and moving vehicles out of low-lying areas. Sussex County Emergency Management has staff on standby—though no shelters are open yet—and residents can find updates, road closures, and outage maps at sussexcountyde.gov, or call 302-856-4444 with non-emergency storm questions.

Additional Information from Sussex County Government:

Major coastal storm on menu for Thanksgiving

Up to 2 inches of rain, 60 to 70 mph winds, 2 to 5 feet of coastal flooding expected beginning Wednesday evening into holiday

FOR IMMEDIATE 1800 Hours, Tuesday

RELEASE Nov. 24, 2026

A major coastal storm will be an unwelcomed guest in the mid-Atlantic region, including Sussex County, this Thanksgiving holiday, serving up a heavy helping of torrential rain, gusty winds, and moderate to major tidal flooding that could snarl travel, knock out power, and batter beaches still recovering from a September storm.

The National Weather Service in Mt. Holly, N.J., has issued a coastal flood warning and a high wind warning for Sussex County, beginning Wednesday morning and extending into Thursday night, as a powerful coastal storm – the second major nor’easter of the fall season – is forecast to develop along the southeastern United States and quickly move through the region. The storm is expected to force stiff winds, with possible gusts just under hurricane strength, into the region beginning late Wednesday evening and lasting through at least one high-tide cycle Thanksgiving morning, causing tides to run as much as 2 to 5 feet above normal. Additionally, forecasters expect the storm to drop a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain before making its way out of the region Thursday night into Friday morning. Forecasters warn that flooded roads and downed trees causing widespread power outages are a significant threat with this storm.

Property owners should use time now to relocate vehicles from low-lying and flood-prone areas, remove or secure loose objects, and clear storm drains and gutters.

Sussex County Emergency Management continues to monitor this situation and is working closely with other local and state governmental agencies to track the latest forecasts and coordinate resources, including placing staff on standby for the holiday and identifying potential reception centers should any sheltering become necessary. At this time, no shelters have been designated.

Stay tuned to local media, as well as the Sussex County website at www.sussexcountyde.gov. The public also should monitor the National Weather Service, at www.weather.gov/phi for the latest forecasts. Meantime, Sussex County offers a variety of social media outlets to relay the latest storm information. Follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SussexCountyDE and www.facebook.com/SussexCountyEmergencyManagement. Updates will be issued as needed.

For a list of road closures, visit the Delaware Department of Transportation website at www.deldot.gov. To view a map of power outages in Sussex County, visit Delmarva Power’s website at www.delmarva.com and the Delaware Electric Cooperative’s website at www.delaware.coop.

For more information on preparing for coastal storms and other weather events, including Know Your Zone evacuation maps, visit Sussex County’s preparedness homepage at https://sussexcountyde.gov/emergency-management, PrepareDE’s website at www.preparede.org, or the NOAA Weather Ready Nation homepage at www.weather.gov/wrn/.

Sussex County reminds the public to only call 9-1-1 in an emergency. Members of the public who have questions regarding the upcoming storm should contact Sussex County Emergency Management at (302) 856-4444.