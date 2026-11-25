The Riverside Drive bridge over Tony Tank in Salisbury has been closed following a routine bridge inspection. Wicomico County Department of Public Works received a formal recommendation for closure of the bridge on Monday and measures were initiated to follow the regulatory requirements. Public Works is looking for potential interim solutions for a safe reopening as soon as possible, while developing a comprehensive long-term solution to address the bridge’s condition and ensure continued safety and reliability. Detours have been posted with traffic rerouted from Riverside Drive onto West Main Street, Camden Avenue, Pine Bluff Road and back to Riverside Drive.

Additional information from Wicomico County:

Appropriate signage will be installed to notify motorists and direct traffic along the designated detour.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow additional travel time.







The County has coordinated the closure with the City of Salisbury, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Wicomico County Board of Education, Emergency Services, Maryland State Highway Administration, and the City of Fruitland to facilitate a coordinated response and minimize disruptions to the community.







Wicomico County appreciates the public’s patience, cooperation, and understanding as we work diligently to resolve this matter. The Department of Public Works remains committed to keeping the community informed and will provide timely updates regarding the bridge’s status, potential solutions, and anticipated reopening as information becomes available.







For additional information or immediate questions, please contact Adam Corry, Deputy Director of the Wicomico County Department of Public Works, at (410) 936-0528.