According to AAA, 1.36 million Marylanders will travel 50 miles or more from home by motor vehicle during the Thanksgiving holiday period this year. This heavy volume increases the chances of a crash involving an impaired, distracted, or aggressive driver. Maryland State Police will conduct enforcement initiatives and saturation patrols statewide, focusing on impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. These efforts will include partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to enforce the law and keep motorists safe as they travel to their destinations.