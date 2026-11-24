The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has launched a new property tax exemption for qualifying affordable housing properties to empower developers and accelerate affordable housing across the state. This exemption is from legislation signed into law during the past session. Nearly 40 affordable housing developments have been approved by SDAT since July. The newly enacted exemption fully relieves eligible properties from all State and local property taxes. The exemption provides expanded eligibility pathways specifically for affordable housing projects that are owned—either entirely or in part—by a Nonprofit Housing Corporation.

Additional information from SDAT:

Since the exemption’s launch in July 2026, SDAT has approved nearly 40 affordable housing developments, demonstrating the immediate and substantial impact of this initiative on communities statewide.

“We are utilizing every tool in our toolbox to build more housing fast and tackle the housing shortage head-on,” said Gov. Moore. “This new tax exemption is another example of our administration moving swiftly and thinking creatively to build more housing and ensure hardworking families can live comfortably in our state.”

“Tackling Maryland’s housing shortage requires bold action and streamlined solutions,” said SDAT Director Bob Yeager. “By eliminating the property tax burden for qualifying nonprofit developers, we are removing barriers to construction and directly advancing Governor Moore’s vision of a more affordable, accessible Maryland for everyone.”

The Moore-Miller administration has taken direct action to address Maryland’s housing shortage and deliver accessible and affordable housing for hardworking families. Most recently, Governor Moore signed two executive orders to accelerate the use of more cost-efficient construction techniques, build a workforce ready to meet the state’s urgent housing needs, and reform permitting, licensing and certification so stalled projects can move forward. The new tax exemption supports Governor Moore’s executive orders to target Maryland housing shortage and reduce barriers to development.

Authorized under Maryland Annotated Code Housing and Community Development Article § 12-104, the newly enacted exemption fully relieves eligible properties from all State and local property taxes. The exemption provides expanded eligibility pathways specifically for affordable housing projects that are owned—either entirely or in part—by a Nonprofit Housing Corporation.

To qualify, eligible owners must submit their affordable housing application directly to SDAT, along with documentation verifying their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and proof of active business registration or incorporation in Maryland. Applicants must also demonstrate either Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) or local government approval for a development where at least 50% of the units are rent-restricted for households earning at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

Projects located within Baltimore City or those that received a loan, grant, or funding from a local jurisdiction prior to July 1, 2026, are ineligible.

While SDAT does not have statutory authority to issue formal pre-approvals or pre-certifications for the exemption prior to a closing or before legal requirements are in place, the Department is dedicated to processing efficiency. SDAT aims to process applications within 30 business days of submission, though processing times may vary based on application volume.

For more comprehensive qualification details, please refer to the Maryland Assessment Procedure Manual. To apply, access the new exemption application here.