Expect increased police presence on Delaware roads over the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday night there will be a DUI Checkpoint in New Castle County. This is in partnership with the Office of Highway Safety, DSP, Wilmington Police and local law enforcement agencies across the state.

From 2021 to 2025, Delaware recorded 100 impairment-related crashes resulting in 5 fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period – from Wednesday through Sunday.

The Sober Rides program will be available from 5pm Wednesday through 3am Thursday where Delawareans can access $20 ride-share vouchers through Uber or Lyft.

Additional information from OHS:

Anyone planning to consume alcohol or other impairing substances is encouraged to take advantage of the Sober Rides program or designate a sober driver before celebrating. Plan ahead, make responsible choices and help keep Delaware’s roads safe this Thanksgiving.

For more information about the Sober Rides program and other roadway safety initiatives, visit mysoberrides.com or arrivealivede.com/drive-sober.