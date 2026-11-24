An audit case review of the 2012 death of Yekuna McDonald found insufficient evidence to reopen a criminal investigation. Attorney General Brown’s office review came after an executive order requiring a review of 41 restraint-related deaths that occurred between 2003 and 2019 that independent medical examiners determined should have been classified as homicides. The 32 year old McDonald died on June 1, 2012 after being restrained by officers from the Pocomoke Police Department and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office on May 29, 2012. Since the release of the audit’s findings in 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has not changed the manner or cause of death certification in any of the 41 cases.

Additional information from AG Brown:

According to the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME), the classification of the manner of the death is not a legal conclusion. A death is classified as a homicide when it results from a volitional act committed by another person. The classification does not by itself establish criminal intent or criminal culpability, which are determinations made through the legal process.

A team of experienced prosecutors and investigators from the Office of the Attorney General is now conducting a comprehensive review of the 41 cases from the audit. For this inquiry, prosecutors and investigators requested investigative material from State’s Attorney’s Offices, police departments, family members of the decedents, and attorneys representing the families. These materials are subject to disclosure to other parties pursuant to the Office of the Attorney General’s obligations under state law. At this time, pursuant to requests from some families and counsel, the Office of the Attorney General is no longer publicly releasing additional details from the investigative files of OCME Audit cases.

Today, the Office of the Attorney General announced that it has completed its review of the files from Yekuna McDonald’s death. This review considered materials from law enforcement authorities, the OCME, and Mr. McDonald’s family. On June 3, 2012, the OCME performed an autopsy on Mr. McDonald and ruled that the manner of death could not be determined. The State’s Attorney’s Office for Worcester County declined to pursue criminal charges arising out of the death of Mr. McDonald. More than a decade later, pursuant to a state audit, independent medical examiners reviewed the findings of the OCME and determined that the manner of death for Mr. McDonald should have been “Homicide.” As of this date, the OCME has not changed the original certification as to the manner of death or cause of death for Mr. McDonald.

Against this backdrop, the Office of the Attorney General reviewed the investigative file for Mr. McDonald to see whether the evidence warranted further action by state authorities. This review by the Office of the Attorney General found insufficient evidence to prove criminal culpability beyond a reasonable doubt. The Office of the Attorney General accordingly concurs with the decision made by the State’s Attorney’s Office for Worcester County.

Upon completing its review of the available investigatory materials, the Office of the Attorney General found that there was insufficient evidence to reopen the matter of Yekuna McDonald for further investigation or for criminal prosecution. The Office of the Attorney General will provide the decedent’s family with an opportunity to review materials in the investigative file.