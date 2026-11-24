Bethany Beach Annual Thanksgiving Morning Turkey Trot Family Fun-Run/Walk – CANCELED.

Unfortunately, with the storm and heavy rain heading our way over the next few days, the Town of Bethany Beach has decided to cancel our upcoming Thanksgiving Morning Turkey Trot benefiting the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company.

Between the high winds, potential beach erosion, and heavy rain expected, they are looking at a strong chance of significant coastal flooding.

All tried mapping out an alternate route, but because the dune is so badly damaged, North and South Atlantic Ave could easily take on unexpected water in the event of a breach.

Packet Pick Up will still be conducted Wednesday at Harvest Tide Restaurant, 3rd Floor, 98 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach. from 4pm-5:30pm where you can pick up your shirt and bib.

A second and final opportunity to pick up your shirt and bib will be on Friday Morning November 27th between 8am-9:30am, at the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, 215 Hollywood Ave, Bethany Beach.

We can NOT hold or ship any unclaimed shirts or bibs. No Refunds.