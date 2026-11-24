A traffic stop on a vehicle observed speeding at over twice the posted 50mph speed limit ended in the arrest of a Salisbury man Friday night. A Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Naylor Mill Road and Westwood Drive spotted a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed. As the deputy attempted to catch up – at speeds exceeding 120mph, the vehicle was also seen crossing the center line and dangerously close to the roadway shoulder. During the traffic stop the driver, 24 year old Hunter Vonarx, showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

Court records show he is charged with reckless driving-exceeding posted speed limit by 30 mph and over. Vonarx was released on his own recognizance.