If you have family or friends visiting for the holidays from overseas – officials with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) want them to be sure they know what they should not pack in their baggage!! While some foods may be staples in other countries – they may not make it through a customs inspection in the US – and that could cause delays at customs and disappointment when they aren’t able to bring their prohibited foods with them.

Remember to bring valid travel documents and declare all items acquired from abroad.

Traveling with food or agricultural products? This webpage provides guidance on what agricultural products they can and cannot bring based on the country where they acquire the food products. Packing potentially prohibited agricultural products may cause delays in clearing customs when they arrive and result in disappointment when they leave CBP’s inspection station without their prohibited food products.

Bringing Agricultural Products into the US – Customs and Border Patrol offers general guidelines.

Tips for holiday travel – Guidelines of what items to leave out of their baggage that may be prohibited or restricted. In addition to agriculture products, this webpage covers alcohol, drug paraphernalia, medication, trademarked and copyrighted products, wildlife products, cultural artifacts, and more.

Travelers should also view clearing CBP and the official Know Before You Visit webpage for international visitors and Know Before You Go for U.S. travelers.