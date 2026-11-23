Kent County Levy Court officials are warning residents about an ongoing telephone scam in which criminals are “spoofing” County phone numbers to make calls appear legitimate on caller ID. Scammers are currently using the phone numbers for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, 302-736-2161, and the Kent County Finance Office, 302-744-2341, in an attempt to deceive residents into answering calls or providing personal information.

Reports have been received that scammers are impersonating themselves as a Deputy Sheriff – usually, a random name with one of the Deputies’ last names. The scammers are attempting to obtain money and personal information from residents and claim you missed federal jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for your arrest. They may already have personal information, including your driver’s license number and Social Security number, to make their claims seem believable. Victims are pressured into sending money through cryptocurrency machines. Unfortunately, some individuals have reported sharing their driver’s license number and financial losses totaling as much as $9500.

Protect Yourself

Do not provide personal, banking, or financial information over the phone.

Do not send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or electronic payments to unsolicited callers.

Be suspicious of high-pressure tactics, threats, or demands for immediate payment.

Hang up and call our office directly using a verified telephone number if you have concerns.

If you have provided personal information, continue monitoring your credit through a reputable credit monitoring service and watch for unusual activity.

Important Reminder

Neither the Kent County Sheriff’s Office nor Kent County Levy Court will ever demand immediate payment over the telephone and will never instruct residents to purchase gift cards or transfer money in response to a phone call.

For Scams, fraud, and bad business practices

Residents who believe they may have been targeted by this scam are encouraged to report the incident to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or filing a report online at ReportFraud.ftc.gov (even if you

did not lose money).

For questions or to verify communications from our office, please contact :

Kent County Sheriff’s Office – 302-736-2161