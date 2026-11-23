There will be NO DART bus service statewide on Thanksgiving Day – this is for both fixed route and paratransit. The SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule. Train passengers are encouraged to purchase train fares in advance.

On Black Friday – DART will operate regular service on both fixed route and paratransit. SEPTA riders should go to septa.org for any schedule updates for the Wilmington/Newark line.