Fire broke out in a 14th Street home in Pocomoke around 2:30 Sunday morning – and claimed the life of one person. Firefighters found significant fire and smoke conditions when they arrived at the scene and rescued an adult male hanging from a second-floor bedroom window. He was transported to a nearby medical facility for non-life threatening injuries. An elderly woman in a first floor bedroom died from injuries sustained in the fire. One firefighter was also treated for minor injuries. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire. Crews from multiple neighboring companies assisted or provided back up.

Pocomoke City Mayor Todd Nock has ordered the Maryland Flag to half staff at City-owned facilities today through Tuesday in honor and remembrance of the life lost in this fire.