Maryland Medicaid, under the Maryland Department of Health, will pursue a delayed enforcement of work requirements. This means that adults enrolled in Maryland Medicaid will not lose coverage or be denied coverage through June 30, 2027, for failing to meet new work reporting requirements, which were to take effect with the start of the new year.

The change comes after guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) was put out on November 13th. During this 6-month period Maryland Medicaid members will still be asked to verify whether they meet work requirements or qualify for an exclusion – but if they fail to meet the new requirements – they will not be disenrolled at that time. They will have another chance to verify that they meet work requirements. You’ll find more at the Talk of Delmarva.com.

Additional information from MD Department of Health:

Since President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1 into federal law, Maryland Medicaid has been focused on providing resources and education to members through the Medicaid Check-In campaign, mitigating coverage loss and helping eligible Marylanders maintain health coverage. This six-month period will allow Maryland Medicaid to temporarily prevent coverage losses for tens of thousands of Marylanders; continue enhancing its nation-leading data integration efforts through CRISP, the state health information exchange; and strengthen and expand outreach to enrollees and community partners.

The delay in enforcement only applies to federal Medicaid work requirements. Other federal eligibility and enrollment changes scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027 will be implemented.

Maryland will continue implementing these requirements consistent with federal law while working to ensure eligible residents maintain access to health coverage.

Additional information will be shared as federal guidance is finalized, and implementation plans are completed.

Maryland Medicaid members are encouraged to keep their contact information up to date in their account, read official notices and complete renewals by the deadlines provided. Medicaid informational resources are available in multiple languages for Medicaid members, providers and employers.