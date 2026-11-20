Law enforcement have investigated a threat found at the Chincoteague Combined School Friday morning and determined this to be a false report and found there was no threat the the school community.

Combined School officials say that just before 11am, staff was approached by a student who claimed a note in the bathroom said an unidentified student had a gun on campus. Police were notified and the Combined School placed on a hold and due to similar incidents earlier in the week, the Elementary School was placed in Secure status.

Normal school activities resumed at both schools at 12:34 Friday afternoon.

Additional information from Accomack County Superintendent Dr. Gennifer Miller:

We would like to thank our law enforcement partners for their quick response and assistance today, enabling our schools to resume normal operations.

ACPS will not tolerate false reports or threats made of any kind. Creating false reports or threats involving weapons, bombs, bodily harm, or death is a criminal offense, and ACPS will pursue charges against any individual involved in such acts. False reporting endangers the entire school community and diverts critical resources. It will not be tolerated.