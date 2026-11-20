The City of Rehoboth Beach 2026 Christmas tree was delivered Wednesday and has been put in place at the Bandstand. The tree was put in place with help from Harry Caswell, George H.W. Plummer, Delmarva Power, and our Streets and Police Departments. This year’s Christmas tree was donated by the Harbeson Global Methodist Church and the Lawson family.

The tree lighting – and caroling – is set for Friday, November 27th at 6:30pm.