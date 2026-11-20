US Representative McBride (D-DE) Elected to Caucus-Wide Leadership Position
November 20, 2026/
Delaware US Representative Sarah McBride has been elected to one of the ten caucus-wide leadership positions for the incoming House Democratic Majority. McBride will serve as a Democratic Policy and Communications Committee co-chair to help lead the caucus’ messaging in the majority.
McBride adds: “Our party stands ready to lower costs, end the war in Iran, combat corruption, and build a government that works for everyone — and we’ll do it by working together.”