Testing of a Sussex County commercial poultry flock has returned presumptive positive for avian influenza. Department of Agriculture officials have quarantined the affected premises and birds on the property are being depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food system.

This is the first Delaware detection of avian flu in a contained, private flock during the 2026-27 waterfowl migratory season.

Additional information from DDA:

Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure. The virus can be spread from flock to flock, including flocks of wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, equipment and the clothing and shoes of caretakers. This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, and some wild bird species, such as ducks, geese and shorebirds.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture, with the help of the University of Delaware laboratory system, performs active surveillance and testing of birds for avian influenza within the state every day. Surveillance is conducted at commercial and backyard poultry operations, prior to exhibitions, and at livestock and poultry auctions.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture requires the registration of all locations where live poultry is kept, which allows timely information on disease incidents to be sent to all poultry producers. Registration forms are available online at https://de.gov/poultry.

Key Tips:

All poultry owners should increase their vigilance in protecting their flocks from contracting avian influenza by following these steps:

Exclude your flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl, have access.

Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items prior to contact with flocks.

Isolate any animals with signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.

Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.

Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.

Limit, monitor and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off your farm.

Commercial poultry producers should follow the procedures of contacting the company they grow for when they notice signs of disease.

Delaware backyard flock owners who notice dead birds or any unusual signs in their flock should email poultry.health@delaware.gov or call the Delaware Poultry Health Hotline at 302-698-4507 and provide your contact information, size of flock, location, and concerns. Find helpful tips here: https://agriculture.delaware.gov/poultry-animal-health/avian-flu-graphics/.

If you see a sick or dead wild bird on public or private property, report sightings through the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) Division of Fish and Wildlife’s sick and injured wildlife reporting form.

All Delawareans, especially waterfowl hunters, are reminded to not handle obviously sick or dead wild birds. Hunters are encouraged to practice biosecurity practices. Review a fact sheet here: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf.

The H5N1 virus has infected a small number of people across the United States. Division of Public Health (DPH) officials emphasize that the risk to the general population is low. A few individuals may be exposed through their work or through contact with sick wild birds. When such exposures are identified, DPH works with such individuals to take protective measures to protect their health. Poultry and poultry products remain safe to eat when properly handled and cooked. While this detection may be concerning for residents, these response measures are standard practice and are intended to protect animal health, the poultry industry, and public health. DPH recommends that members of our community (especially children, immunocompromised persons, persons with chronic health conditions and pets) should be kept away from wild birds and bird droppings.

AI Breakdown:

AI is caused by an influenza type A virus that can infect poultry (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and is carried by free-flying waterfowl and wild birds, such as ducks, geese, raptors, and shorebirds.

AI viruses are classified by a combination of two groups of proteins: hemagglutinin or “H” proteins, of which there are 16 (H1–H16), and neuraminidase or “N” proteins, of which there are 9 (N1–N9). Many combinations of “H” and “N” proteins are possible.

Each combination is considered a different subtype and can be further broken down into different strains that circulate within flyways/geographic regions. AI viruses are further classified by their pathogenicity (low or high) — the ability of a particular virus strain to produce disease in domestic poultry.