Dewey Beach Commissioners met for the first time Friday in their new Council chambers in the new Town Hall. Gone are the folding tables and chairs! Town Manager Bill Zolper updated the Commissioners on multiple things around town – the progress of the new town hall and the brick walkway. There may be another round of bricks sold. He told the Council that the old town hall has been torn down. Piles have been driven for the sallyport and paramedic station, which are hoped to be completed by mid-May. And he told the Commission that at the end of October the navigational buoy that has been embedded in the beach at Bellevue Street for a month was finally dug out and flown away for refurbishment.

Commissioners held a public hearing on a draft ordinance to amend the municipal code regarding the closing time for establishments that are licensed by the Delaware Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. Legislation (HB 433) died during the last session that would give municipalities and counties the option to extend closing time from 1am to 2am. Two residents spoke on the ordinance and the Commissioners voted to keep the closing time for Dewey Beach at 1am.

The Commission also had a discussion on beach use regulations – including canopies. The Commissioners all agree that Dewey’s Beach has seen changes – and don’t know if it will be larger or smaller by the start of the summer season. They questioned whether canopies should be banned, restricted, moved to the back of the beach by the dune line. Should they change the hours that they can be put out from 9am to 10am. Beach patrol officials are partial to what rules are already in place. They’ve had few problems and they help keep family units together. Town solicitor, Fred Townsend told the Council that “simple is better.” The few structures that have been tagged for being placed too soon have not seen repeats, but it’s taken two years to educate beach goers on the rules – changing them now would only be more confusing. This was just a topic for discussion – no further action was taken.