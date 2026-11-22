The Route 9 Corridor Master Plan will decide how future development between Georgetown and Lewes will affect traffic, infrastructure, farmland preservation and surrounding communities through 2050. This is a part of the state’s adoption of the State Spending Strategies and in January Governor Meyer issued Executive Order 16 to kick start a 7-month coordinated planning effort between the County and the Office of State Planning Coordination to define a land use plan for the Corridor Planning Areas as updates to the County’s Comprehensive Plan begin. Time is running out to comment on the proposed options that are being considered. There is a public survey available which is open till Monday, Nov 23 – or you can still send your comments also by the close of business on Monday, November 23. Be sure to include “Rt 9 Master Plan Comments” in the email subject line.

Austin Gray, DelDOT Planning: austin.gray@delaware.gov

Jamie Whitehouse, Sussex County Planning & Zoning: Jamie.Whitehouse@sussexcountyde.gov

Douglas Hudson Doug.hudson@sussexcountyde.gov

John Rieley jlrieley@sussexcountyde.gov

Matthew Lloyd matt.lloyd@sussexcountyde.gov

Steve McCarron SMcCarron@sussexcountyde.gov

Jane Gruenebaum jane.gruenebaum@sussexcountyde.gov

Expect a Master Plan report presentation to the Sussex County Council on Tuesday, December 1st.