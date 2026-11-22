Survey 2 & Public Comment Period End for Route 9 Corridor Master Plan on Monday
The Route 9 Corridor Master Plan will decide how future development between Georgetown and Lewes will affect traffic, infrastructure, farmland preservation and surrounding communities through 2050. This is a part of the state’s adoption of the State Spending Strategies and in January Governor Meyer issued Executive Order 16 to kick start a 7-month coordinated planning effort between the County and the Office of State Planning Coordination to define a land use plan for the Corridor Planning Areas as updates to the County’s Comprehensive Plan begin. Time is running out to comment on the proposed options that are being considered. There is a public survey available which is open till Monday, Nov 23 – or you can still send your comments also by the close of business on Monday, November 23. Be sure to include “Rt 9 Master Plan Comments” in the email subject line.
- Austin Gray, DelDOT Planning: austin.gray@delaware.gov
- Jamie Whitehouse, Sussex County Planning & Zoning: Jamie.Whitehouse@sussexcountyde.gov
- Douglas Hudson Doug.hudson@sussexcountyde.gov
- John Rieley jlrieley@sussexcountyde.gov
- Matthew Lloyd matt.lloyd@sussexcountyde.gov
- Steve McCarron SMcCarron@sussexcountyde.gov
- Jane Gruenebaum jane.gruenebaum@sussexcountyde.gov
Expect a Master Plan report presentation to the Sussex County Council on Tuesday, December 1st.