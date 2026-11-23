The City of Salisbury announces that City offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26, 2026 and Friday, November 27, 2026 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Residents who normally receive trash and recycling collection on Thursdays should plan for their collection to take place on Friday, November 27, instead.

The Salisbury Zoo will be closed Thursday, November 26, and will reopen on Friday, November 27, with normal operating hours.