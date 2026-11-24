Public Safety and Correctional Services staff at the Eastern Correctional Institution (ECI) in Westover have transferred about 270 incarcerated individuals from ECI to other facilities across Maryland. This was done to improve ECI’s correctional officer staffing and strengthen the safety of employees and those within their care. On December 2nd the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy will graduate 16 newly certified correctional officers who work for ECI – and a recruitment event will be held from 12 to 4pm at the Lower Shore American Job Center-Department of Labor in Salisbury as well.

Additional information from ECI:

“Every day, our hard working correctional officers put themselves on the line to uphold our Department’s mission to protect the public. They deserve every effort we’re capable of to ensure that they succeed,” said DPSCS Interim Secretary David Greene. “Our Department continues to work diligently, and think creatively, to achieve that end. While there is work left to do, we have already seen evidence that our improvements to facility staffing and technology are making a real difference—for the safety and benefit of all. Finally, I want to thank our staff for their professionalism in successfully completing this transfer safely and expediently.”

The transfer of incarcerated individuals from the Eastern Shore to central Maryland—where staffing is more robust—will not only strengthen the safety and security of ECI, but better enable the facility to offer more rehabilitation programming. Since about 80 percent of incarcerated individuals will eventually be released, this is vital toward keeping our communities safe. Based on the latest three-year outcomes, roughly 22 percent of those released from DPSCS custody (in FY 2022) returned to prison for any reason—a figure more than 16 percent lower than the latest comparable national rate.

REFORMS

Interim Secretary David Greene has more than two decades of leadership experience at DPSCS. He has already played a vital role instituting reforms this year that have significantly improved the safety of correctional officers, incarcerated individuals, and the public. This includes leading the Department in the expansion of Crisis De–escalation Training for correctional officers, revamping the oversight of our facility’s security audits, and implementing correctional officer body cameras—resulting in a dramatic decline in assaults across the state. Altogether:

Statewide monthly assaults are the lowest they’ve been across the Department of Corrections since October of 2023.

ACADEMY GRADUATION

Sixteen correctional officers will become newly-certified following their December 2, 2026 graduation from the PCTC Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy—contributing to DPSCS’ continued efforts to strengthen the safety of its prisons.

The graduates completed a seven-week academy designed to prepare newly hired correctional professionals for their responsibilities. The program provides evidence-based training focused on ethics, professional standards, and the safety of staff, the public, and people in custody. Uniformed officers must also complete 200 hours of field training.

HIRING EVENT

On Wednesday, December 2, 2026, DPSCS will host an Eastern Shore hiring event that will focus on recruiting Correctional Officers at ECI.

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Lower Shore American Job Center – Department of Labor

Address: 31901 Tri-County Way, Salisbury, MD 21804

STAFF RECRUITMENT

Before the Moore-Miller Administration took office in 2023, the agency vacancy rate was nearing 17 percent. However, through targeted recruitment, streamlined hiring processes, and strengthened workforce retention strategies, the Department vacancy rate has been cut nearly in half.