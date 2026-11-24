The Delaware River and Bay Authority has adopted resolution that modifies the second phase of the Delaware Memorial Bridge’s 2-phase toll rate schedule increase that was authorized in 2024. Resolution 26-53 modifies the rate for passenger cars with trailers, maintains the rate for two-axle commercial vehicles – RVs and trucks – and delays the implementation date one month – with Phase II rate adjustment now going into effect on February 1st of 2027.

Additional information from DRBA:

Under the Phase II schedule, bridge rates will adjust from current Phase I levels (effective since April 1, 2025) as follows:

Passenger Cars (DE-NJ E-ZPass): Rates for two-axle passenger vehicles registered with local Delaware/New Jersey E-ZPass accounts will adjust from $4.75 to $5.75 (a $1.00 increase).

Passenger Cars (Other E-ZPass & Cash): Non-local E-ZPass rates will adjust from $5.00 to $6.00 , while Cash/Video rates will move from $6.00 to $7.00 (a $1.00 increase for each).

Discount Plans: Discount programs adjust proportionately to keep travel economical for frequent bridge users. The Commuter Discount adjusts from $27.50 to $33.00 for 22 trips (valid for 30 days, averaging $1.50 per trip). The Frequent Traveler Discount adjusts from $45.00 to $55.00 for 20 trips (valid for 90 days, averaging $2.75 per trip).

Passenger Cars with Trailers: Rates for passenger cars with trailers will adjust by $1.50 per axle for E-ZPass and $1.50 to $2.50 for Cash: 1-Axle Trailer: Adjusts from $7.50 E-ZPass / $9.00 Cash to $9.00 / $10.50 2-Axle Trailer: Adjusts from $10.00 E-ZPass / $12.00 Cash to $12.00 / $14.00 3-Axle Trailer: Adjusts from $12.50 E-ZPass / $15.00 Cash to $15.00 / $17.50

Two-Axle Commercial Trucks: Phase II rates for two-axle dual-tire vehicles (including six-tire vehicles, buses, and tractors) remain completely unchanged at $12.00 for E-ZPass and $14.00 for Cash.

Multi-Axle Commercial Trucks: Rates for commercial trucks with three or more axles will adjust by $2.00 per axle for E-ZPass and $2.00 per axle for Cash (e.g., 5-axle combinations move from $35.00 E-ZPass / $40.00 Cash to $45.00 / $50.00).

E-ZPass remains the most convenient and cost-effective way to travel across the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Bridge customers are encouraged to sign up for E-ZPass online at www.ezpassnj.com or by visiting the Delaware Memorial Bridge E-ZPass Walk-in Customer Service Center (CSC). The CSC is located inside the Vincent A. Julia Building, adjacent to the Bridge Toll Plaza. Operating hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., or via email at E-ZPasscorrespondenceteam@DRBA.net.