The City of Rehoboth Beach is prepping for a Thanksgiving Coastal Storm and has some reminders for residents and visitors. There is NO trash collection on Friday – bring cans to your home/business and secure them. There is yard waste collection Wednesday, but NO Thursday/Friday leaf pickup for those areas regularly scheduled.

Water and beach activities are discouraged – high wind and heavy surf conditions are expected-lifeguards are NOT on duty. Drivers should use caution when driving and avoid flooded roadways.

City Hall is closed for the holiday, but Public Works and Streets crews will work Thursday – in an emergency – call 9-1-1. And if you lose power – contact Delmarva Power.