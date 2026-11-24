The Ocean City Department of Emergency Management encourages residents and visitors to take precautions as a Thanksgiving Holiday Storm moves through late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. Monitor the changing weather conditions and plan for potential impacts. The National Weather Service is calling for strong winds, moderate to heavy rainfall and coastal flooding through Friday and will bring significant weather impacts to the area.

Secure or bring indoors – outdoor furniture, decorations, trash cans, umbrellas and other loose items

Prepare for localized flooding in low-lying areas – especially downtown Ocean City

Move vehicles to higher ground if parked in areas prone to flooding

Avoid parking/walking in areas with standing water or coastal flooding.

Additional information from Town of Ocean City:

Visitors: Plan Ahead for Holiday Travel

For those traveling to Ocean City for the Thanksgiving holiday, officials encourage motorists to factor weather conditions into their travel plans and allow additional time to reach their destinations.

Rain, strong winds, and potential roadway flooding can create challenging driving conditions. The highest tide is expected Thursday morning, around 9 a.m. Motorists should be especially cautious during the two hours before and after high tide, when coastal flooding could impact roadways. During this window, motorists traveling into or out of Ocean City should consider using Route 90 as an alternate route and avoid traveling through downtown areas where street flooding may occur.

Motorists are also reminded to:

Slow down and increase following distance during periods of rain and reduced visibility.

Turn on headlights during inclement weather.

Allow additional stopping distance and use extra caution when traveling over bridges and exposed roadways.

Never drive through standing or moving floodwater. Turn around, don’t drown.

Check weather forecasts and roadway conditions before departing and throughout your travels.

Build additional time into travel plans to account for potential weather-related delays.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is a special time for families and friends to come together, and we want everyone to enjoy a safe holiday in Ocean City,” said Emergency Management Director Joseph Theobald. “A little preparation ahead of the storm can go a long way. We encourage residents to secure their properties, and visitors to remain weather-aware and allow extra time when traveling.”

Town of Ocean City officials and the Department of Emergency Management will remain in close communication with our partners at the National Weather Service in Wakefield throughout this weather event. Emergency Management will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as additional information becomes available or conditions change.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to monitor official Town of Ocean City communication channels and National Weather Service forecasts for the latest information.

Working together and taking a few simple precautions can help keep our community, residents, and visitors safe this Thanksgiving holiday.