Due to the impending storm and forecasts calling for potentially record-breaking tides comparable to those experienced during Superstorm Sandy, the Assateague Island National Seashore is being evacuated and will be completely closed to the public at 4:00 p.m. today, according to the Worcester County Sheriff’s office. Only emergency personnel will be permitted access after that time. Maryland Route 611 will also be closed prior to the Verrazano Bridge. With both the National Seashore and State Park closing to the public, along with the anticipated significant coastal flooding, there is a strong possibility that the causeway on the island will become completely inundated with water. Officials ask that you plan accordingly, avoid the area, and do not attempt to access the island once closures are in effect.