A fire reported shortly after 12:30 AM at a two-story, single family home in Centreville in Queen Anne’s County left two individuals displaced. According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the homeowner woke up from the activation of smoke alarms, and saw fire at the outside of the house. Investigation revealed the fire was caused by an unspecified electrical failure at the exterior of the home. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced occupants. The total estimated monetary damage is around $250,000. There were no deaths or injuries from the fire.