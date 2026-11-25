During major storms, estimated restoration times may not be available.

Delaware Electric Cooperative’s team is also preparing for the storm, and they’ll have DEC crews, tree trimming crews and contract crews standing by to respond to damage. As with any storm, the safety of their team comes first and there may be times tomorrow that it will be unsafe for line crews to be in their buckets, and they are asking members to be patient as crews work. DEC assures members they will do everything they can to keep your lights on tomorrow, or restore power if the storm is as bad as expected.

Choptank Electric Cooperative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but their Operations staff are working 24/7 to respond to any outages or weather-related emergencies that may occur. Remember to report an outage on SmartHub or by calling or texting ‘OUT’ to 1-800-410-4790. If you are not signed up for our SMS communication yet, text ‘CHOPTANK’ to 1-800-410-4790 to enroll now.

Additional Information from Delmarva Power:

Delmarva Power knows how important it is to have reliable power every day, but especially on Thanksgiving, when families and friends are gathering together. With a nor’easter forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to our area, we’re preparing for the possibility of power outages. Delmarva Power is mobilizing for this storm and has proactively increased staffing. These resources will be deployed to respond to any power outages as quickly and safely as possible, around the clock. We encourage customers to prepare now, stay safe and know that we’ll be working throughout the holiday to restore service if outages occur.

Please note: The safety of Delmarva Power employees, contractors and customers is our first priority. Certain types of work, such as repairs requiring the use of bucket trucks, cannot be safely performed during high winds. In that case, Delmarva Power will begin restoring service as soon as it is safe to do so.

The latest outage information, including total number of outages and general locations, is available on the Delmarva Power outage map.

We encourage customers to take simple steps now to stay safe and comfortable if the storm affects power in their area:

Keep bottled water and easy to prepare, non-perishable food on hand.

Customers who rely on electricity for medical equipment, or who may be elderly or have disabilities, should confirm backup plans in case of an extended outage.

Assemble an emergency kit with a battery powered radio, flashlight, first aid supplies, blankets, extra batteries, medications, and important phone numbers.

Fully charge cell phones, computers, electric vehicles, and other devices before the storm arrives.

If you have a landline, keep a corded phone available in case mobile devices lose power.

Place a working flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home. Don’t use candles!

How customers can report outages and downed wires:

Delmarva Power asks all customers to report their outage in any of the following ways: