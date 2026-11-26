Public Meeting on Future of Snow Hill Police Department Tuesday, Dec 1
November 26, 2026/
First Sgt Mark Townsend has been appointed interim chief of police for the Town of Snow Hill. Townsend is a 13 year veteran of the force. The Mayor and Town Council will host a public meeting Tuesday, December 1 at 6pm to consider the future of the police department. The meeting will be in the board room of the Worcester County Commissioners in the Government Building on West Market Street. Contact Snow Hill Town Hall for information.