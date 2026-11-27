Sussex County Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Thanksgiving Day Blaze in Dewey Beach
November 26, 2026/
Firefighters in Rehoboth Beach were called for a fire at an apartment building on Dagsworthy Avenue in Dewey Beach just after 12pm on Thanksgiving Day.
Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire and multiple buildings exposed to the wind-blown flames. The fire went to a 3rd alarm bringing additional companies from Sussex County and Ocean City to battle the blaze or provide back up.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.