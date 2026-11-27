Water levels are still causing some minor tidal flooding in some areas during times of high tide, but nothing like what was experienced in Ocean City during Thanksgiving Day. City officials say holiday weekend events are moving forward as scheduled. Winterfest of Lights will open Friday evening – with temporary modifications to event operations as the Winterfest tent experienced some damage from the storm and will remain closed until further notice. An alternate queuing area will be set up at Northside Park and will continue to have access to the walking light displays throughout the park.

The Holiday Shoppers Fair at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center is open, The Irish Tenors will perform this evening at the Performing Arts Center, and Saturday’s Character Breakfast at the Convention Center will take place as planned. The Inlet Parking Lot is also open.

The Town will continue to monitor tidal conditions and address any remaining storm-related impacts. Residents and visitors are reminded to exercise caution in low-lying areas where residual tidal flooding may occur. The Town of Ocean City appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation and encourages residents and visitors to enjoy the many holiday events, shopping, and dining experiences available throughout the resort this weekend.