Utility crews are working to restore power and repair downed wires in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving Day nor’easter. As of 1pm Friday, Delmarva Power officials say there are still about 761 active outages with over 8500 customers in Delaware affected and over 9700 customers in Maryland still without power. Delmarva Power officials say that over 63,000 customers have had service restored since the storm began on Thursday – over 27,000 in Delaware and over 36,700 in Maryland.

Delaware Electric Cooperative continues to restore power to members still affected after the nor’easter. Power was restored to over 1400 homes overnight – some rested crews are back on the job today to restore power to the remaining members. At 1pm, over 1265 members remain without power – the goal is to restore power to all impacted homes by Friday evening. Some of the hardest hit areas include Sandtown, Bowers Beach and Big Stone Beach.

Choptank Electric Cooperative has had to wait for water to recede in some areas, like Elliotts Island, before crews can reach damaged poles and lines. Choptank linemen worked throughout Thanksgiving Day and night to restore more than 8000 outages across the Eastern Shore. At 1:30pm Friday – just 9 members throughout the lower and mid-shore remained without power!