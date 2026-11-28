Bethany Beach officials have closed the beaches after the Thanksgiving Day nor’easter ate away even more of the beach and dune.Town officials were proactive – and closed the beaches Wednesday as the storm began moving closer to Delmarva and the surf became rougher.

The beach cams in Bethany Beach show just how much more of the dune was taken away during Thursday’s nor’easter – this shot was taken early Saturday morning.

Town officials say the beaches will remain closed until noon on Monday when the town will assess conditions at the beach.