Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay commercial blue crab season has been extended 4-days in response to the Thanksgiving Day nor’easter and its impacts. Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the extension of the season on Saturday to provide Maryland watermen with additional time to safely remove gear affected by the storm. The season, which was scheduled to close on Monday, will now run through Friday, December 4th. All other regulations pertaining to the commercial harvest of crabs remain in effect.

Additional information from Gov. Moore & MD DNR:

“We hope this extension will provide the extra time needed to complete the season safely,” said DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz.

All other regulations pertaining to the commercial harvest of crabs remain in effect. The commercial blue crab season extension ends at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“We appreciate the Governor’s willingness to extend the crab season, recognizing the significant challenges our watermen have faced following the recent storm and providing them additional time to recover their displaced crab pots,” said State Senate Minority Leader Stephen S. Hershey, Jr. “This is a great example of the Eastern Shore Delegation, our watermen and the administration working collaboratively to find a common-sense solution, and we are grateful for the administration’s flexibility and responsiveness in helping our watermen through these difficult times.”

“This storm was unlike most others I’ve experienced, 60 knot nor’east gusts combined with tropical storm flood waters on Thanksgiving Day — impacting our commercial crabbers on the last week of an already challenging crab season,” said State Senator John F. Mautz. “I’m grateful for the swift action of DNR and the Governor’s Emergency Management Team, our local Emergency Management Teams, the MD Waterman’s Association, our State Representatives, and most importantly Governor Moore’s direct hands-on assistance ensuring these emergency regulations were implemented quickly to help our commercial crabbers.”

Maryland blue crabs generate more than $40 million in dockside value per year.

Updated commercial blue crab season information is available on the Department of Natural Resources website.