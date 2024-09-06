Bethany Beach Voters to Elect 4 to Town Council Saturday
September 6, 2024/
Voters in Bethany Beach head to the polls Saturday to elect 4 people to the Town Council. Three incumbents face 2 challengers for the 2 year terms. Incumbents Ron Calef, Micky Hinman and Rich McHugh are challenged by Russell Evans and Bob Rush. At least 4 of the 7 members of the Council must be residents – so at least 2 who are elected Saturday must be residents.
Incumbent Rosemary Hardiman is not running for re-election.
The polls are open from noon to 6pm in the Town Meeting Room on Garfield Parkway.
- Ron Calef (I) – resident
- Mickey Hinman (I) – resident
- Bob Rush – resident
- Rich McHugh (I) – non-resident
- Russel Evans – non-resident