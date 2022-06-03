Biden Addresses Nation from Rehoboth Beach Convention Center

President Joe Biden addressed the country this morning from the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center to discuss the May jobs report.

His 17-vehicle motorcade was greeted by spectators along the route and as he approached the rear of city hall.

A couple of hundred spectators soon lined both sides of Rehoboth Avenue hoping to catch a glimpse of the President, although it was difficult.

Police and Secret Service kept a close eye on the crowd and kept them away from city hall.

Meanwhile, other members of his protection detail waited patiently for the President to return.

And then they took him back to his North Shores beach home.