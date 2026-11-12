Bird Flu Detected at Worcester County Poultry Farm

Maryland officials are reporting a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, at a commercial broiler farm in Worcester County. Preliminary state lab tests came back positive during routine surveillance, with federal testing underway to confirm the results. The farm has been quarantined, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent further spread. Officials say none of the birds will enter the food supply. According to the Maryland Department of Health, the risk to the general public is low, and poultry meat and eggs remain safe to consume. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is urging commercial growers and backyard flock owners to strengthen biosecurity measures, monitor birds for signs of illness and report suspected cases immediately.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Agriculture

State laboratory testing has detected a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in Worcester County. Following routine surveillance, poultry at the affected commercial broiler operation have preliminarily tested positive for the virus.

State officials have placed the affected property under quarantine, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent further spread of the disease. Birds from the affected flock will not enter the food supply chain. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) is currently testing to confirm the disease, with final results expected in the coming days.

“Poultry meat and egg products remain safe to consume, but avian influenza continues to pose a serious threat to animal health,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “It is critical that all commercial growers and backyard flock owners maintain strict biosecurity protocols and report any signs of illness immediately. Our department, along with our state and federal partners, is monitoring the situation closely to protect Maryland’s agricultural community.”

Avian influenza is a highly contagious respiratory virus that spreads rapidly among birds through nasal secretions, saliva and manure. The virus can easily travel between flocks via wild birds, contact with infected poultry or on contaminated equipment, clothing and footwear. It affects domestic poultry including chickens, ducks and turkeys, as well as wild bird species such as geese, shorebirds and raptors.

The Maryland Department of Health emphasizes that the risk of transmission to the general public remains low. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) strongly urges commercial operators and domestic bird owners to take the following biosecurity measures:

Monitor flock health. Learn the Learn the warning signs of avian illness and check birds regularly.

Report suspected cases immediately:

To report suspected HPAI cases, call MDA at 410-841-5810.

Commercial chicken growers and backyard flock owners can email questions about the outbreak to MD.Birdflu@maryland.gov

Key biosecurity practices:

Clean and disinfect transportation . Don’t walk through or drive trucks, tractors or equipment in areas where waterfowl or other wildlife feces may be. If you can’t avoid this, clean your shoes, vehicle and equipment thoroughly to prevent bringing disease agents back to your flock. This is especially important when visiting with farmers or those who hunt wild fowl, such as when gathering at a local coffee shop, restaurant or gas station.

Remove loose feed. Don’t give wild birds, rodents and insects a free lunch. Remove spilled or uneaten feed right away, and make sure feed storage units are secure and free of holes. Wild birds can carry HPAI.

Keep visitors to a minimum. Only allow those people who take care of your poultry to come in contact with your birds, including family and friends. Make sure everyone who has contact with your flock follows biosecurity principles.

Wash your hands before and after coming in contact with live poultry. Wash with soap and water. If using a hand sanitizer, first remove manure, feathers and other materials from your hands because disinfectants will not penetrate organic matter or caked-on dirt.

Provide disposable boot covers (preferred) and/or disinfectant footbaths for anyone having contact with your flock. If using a footbath, be sure to remove all droppings, mud or debris from boots and shoes using a long-handled scrub brush BEFORE stepping into the disinfectant footbath, and always keep it clean.

Change clothes before entering poultry areas and before exiting the property.

Visitors should wear protective outer garments or disposable coveralls, boots and headgear when handling birds, and shower and/or change clothes when leaving the facility.

Clean and disinfect tools or equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility. Before allowing vehicles, trucks, tractors or tools and equipment, including egg flats and cases that have come in contact with birds or their droppings, to exit the property, make sure they are cleaned and disinfected to prevent contaminated equipment from transporting disease. Do not move or reuse items that cannot be cleaned and disinfected, such as cardboard egg flats.

For more information on avian influenza, visit: https://mda.maryland.gov/Pages/AvianFlu.aspx