Blades Municipal Election Set for Monday, June 5

Blades voters will head to the polls on Monday, June 5th to elect a mayor and two council members. Wednesday was the final day that candidates could file to run. For the Mayor’s seat, incumbent Robert Atkinson is challenged by Sharon Alston. There are three candidates for two seats on the Town Council – incumbent William “Bill” Stang is challenged by Garold Miller and Joseph Donahue. Councilman Michael Smith did not file for re-election. The polls will be open on Monday, June 5 from 2 to 6pm at the Town Hall garage.

Voter registration will close at 4:30pm on Wednesday, May 24.

Absentee ballots are now available to registered voters who have completed an affidavit – available online or at Town Hall.