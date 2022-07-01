Breaking: Del. State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Convicted of 3 charges

Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness has been found guilty of official misconduct, structuring and conflict of interest following a trial in Kent County Superior Court.

The verdict came Friday morning. The panel received the case Thursday afternoon and began its deliberations then. McGuiness was also tried for two felony charges, theft and intimidation.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings released this statement:

“From the moment I took office, I promised that no one would be either above the law or beneath Justice. Today’s guilty verdict confirmed that. After weeks or grueling trial and mistreatment of whistleblowers, the state auditor — whose job is to protect our state from waste, fraud, and abuse – has been found guilty of three crimes by a jury of her peers. I am grateful for the jury’s judgment, for the excellent work of our trial team, and above all else for the courage of the whistleblowers and witnesses who came forward and made accountability possible. Our office’s — and the jury’s —message is clear: abuse of office will not be tolerated in Delaware.”

According to the AG’s office, this is the first conviction of a sitting statewide elected official in Delaware history.