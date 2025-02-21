Candidates are Set for Laurel Municipal Election in March

The filing deadline for candidates running for election to the Laurel Town Council was Thursday afternoon. There are two candidates in Ward 3 and the At-Large seat and two candidates for Mayor.

Incumbent Jonathan Kellam is challenged by Gregory Harris for the Ward 3 seat.

Incumbent Donald Holden is challenged by Laura Mackety for the At-Large seat.

And incumbent John Schwed is challenged by current Ward 1 councilman Carlos Oliveras for the Mayor’s office.

In Ward 2 RogJeana Fisher is running unopposed for her mother’s seat.

The Laurel Municipal election is Thursday, March 27th.