Candidates Set for Seaford Municipal Election in April

Seaford voters will go to the polls in April to elect a new mayor and two council members. Matt MacCoy and Jose Santos are both running for Mayor – a 2-year term. David Genshaw announced some time ago that he would not be seeking another term.

There are five candidates vying for two open seats on the City Council. Incumbent Orlando Holland is challenged by Stephanie Grassett, Roxanne Knights, Alan Quillen and Jim Walsh. The Council seats are three year terms.

Seaford’s municipal election is set for April 20th at City Hall.