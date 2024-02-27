Concerns Expressed Locally Regarding Planned Offshore Wind Farm Projects

The controversy over the idea of Wind turbines off the Mid-Atlantic coast continues. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti spoke at length with Captain HD Parsons at Fisherman’s Wharf in Lewes, specifically regarding the issue of these projects in relation to the health of ocean mammals.

Captain Parsons says that everyone he has talked to about the issue for the most part are very concerned because it’s their livelihood–living near the Delmarva coast.

The Talk of Delmarva is attempting to reach out to U.S. Wind but is yet to receive a response. A statement from The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) may be forthcoming as well. We will have more information as the story develops.