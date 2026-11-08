Coordinated Community Drive Launched by Milford School District to Support Lulu Ross Elementary School
November 8, 2026/
Milford School District is launching a coordinated community donation drive to support students, teachers and staff of Lulu Ross Elementary School after the devastating fire on October 25th. There are many ways to help – shopping teacher wish lists, donating school supplies, sponsoring a classroom, financial contribution, community supply drive.
CLICK HERE FOR THE ROSS FIRE RECOVERY INFORMATION