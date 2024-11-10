Crash Near Milton Brings Down Wires; DSP Looking for Driver

Part of Harbeson Road near Milton was closed while crews from Delmarva Power repair downed power lines south of Shingle Point Road. Delaware State Police say a Toyota Camry was southbound on Harbeson Road around 2:30 Sunday morning when for unknown reasons left the roadway and went into a ditch – and struck a mailbox, utility pole and overturned.

The driver and anyone else in the Camry left the scene before police arrived. Police are working to identify and locate the driver and any other occupants that may have been in the car.

Anyone with information – contact Troop 7 at 302-644-5020.