There will be no election on December 5th in Dagsboro. Town officials say only the incumbents, Norwood Truitt and William Chandler, filed for election.

Tonight the town council will consider the fate of this year’s Christmas events and activities — specifically the tree lighting and parade. The Town Council meets virtually beginning at 6pm.

https://dagsboro.delaware.gov/files/2020/11/11-16-2020-TC-Virtual-Mtg-Agenda.pdf