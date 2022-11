Dagsboro voters have an election coming up on Saturday, December 3. There are two seats up for election – each for a 2-year term. Both incumbents, William Chandler,III and Norwood Truitt have filed for re-election. Candidates have until 4:30pm on Monday, November 14 to file for the election. Also registration to vote in the upcoming municipal election have until 4:30 on November 14th to register as well.